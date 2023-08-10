Film sparks conversation around human trafficking, but it looks different in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This summer there has been a lot of conversation surrounding this season’s blockbuster movies like Barbie and Oppenheimer. But one film made by a small production company has sparked discussion about human trafficking.

“People don’t want to recognize that it’s happening because it is such a heinous crime. But the truth is that it is happening in our own backyard. Right? I look normal, whatever normal looks like, but it happened to me,” said survivor leader Nikki Blowers.

Blowers grew up in Montana and moved to Bismarck when she was around 10. Blowers says she ran away from home at 17, but her adventure turned into a nightmare when she met a human trafficker in Reno, Nevada. They took her and trafficked her along the west coast for about three years until she became pregnant.

“That motherly instinct kicked in and I knew something had to change, cuz either I was going to die or something really bad was going to happen,” said Blowers.

Blowers knew she not only had to save herself, but her unborn child. She sought help from an unexpected source: a buyer. That person helped her get back to North Dakota and her family.

“I just kind of lived my life for quite a few years and didn’t really deal with anything. And didn’t realize I was trafficked until about 2015, and that’s when I really started to dive into that trauma piece of my life,” said Blowers.

She, like many others, recently watched “Sound of Freedom” — a small production movie about human trafficking that is surprising the box office. It has taken in more than $125 million since its debut on July 4 and sold out some of the biggest theaters at the Grand in Bismarck.

“It definitely gives us a view of what human trafficking looks like, but we also have to be mindful that human trafficking looks different in different parts of the world,” said 31:8 founder and executive director Stacey Schaffer.

Schaffer says many people associate kidnapping with human trafficking. In the U.S., fewer than 10 percent of cases involve that element, which is different than the movie’s setting of Columbia.

“In North Dakota, I think it’s about 1 percent of cases that have had that element of kidnapping in it. It’s very rare compared to what you might see in a different part of the world,” said Schaffer.

Since 31:8′s start in 2016, the organization has dealt with 721 cases of human trafficking in the state. Schaffer says about 80 percent of the survivors are North Dakota residents.

“So does it occur here? It absolutely does,” said Schaffer.

While the movie has spearheaded discussions on trafficking, for people like Blowers it resonates deeper. She points to a scene where a detective asks a young survivor what his name is and he gives an alias.

“I broke down, because I wasn’t known as Nikki when I was being trafficked. I had an alias, I had a different name, so that was super moving for me,” said Blowers.

She says after watching the film she felt empowered and wants to spread more awareness about the subject.

“I’ve just been able to grow as a woman and no longer just survive, like I’m thriving today,” said Blowers.

Blowers is a mother and has been married for almost 11 years. She will complete her associate degree this December and plans to continue on to get her bachelors in social work. She says 31:8 was instrumental in helping her achieve all this.

Schaffer says if you suspect someone is being trafficked, take down everything you see — such as birthmarks, tattoos or any other identifying characteristics — then contact local law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking hotline at 1-88-373-7888.

