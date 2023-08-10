Cooking with Cash Wa
“Bear Grease” musical adds Indigenous twist to 1978 classic

Similar to the original, “Bear Grease” is set in the 1950s.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 1978 classic “Grease” has been adapted into a variety of plays and musicals. A traveling musical called “Bear Grease” is adding an Indigenous twist to the popular film.

Similar to the original, “Bear Grease” is set in the 1950s. It follows the love story of Sandy, an indigenous woman who just moved to a new town, and Danny, a member of the Greasers gang. The all-Indigenous casted play explores not only love, but also loss, friendship, and identity. There’s also Indigenous humor, pride, and original music.

“Representation is where it’s at. We need to see more representation out there, " said Henry Cloud Andrade, who is playing the leading role of Danny. “What we have to offer is something different. We got culture. We got our language and our dance. I think it’s a beautiful all-indigenous cast that will be representing for you guys on that stage.”

The showings are August 10th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Doors open one hour before. The musical is open and free to the public. Registration for required for tickets. You can register on the Humanities ND website.

