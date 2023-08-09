Tips for preparing to move in on campus

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - College students will be moving back on campus soon. Although, some already have like the Concordia College football team, but what do you need to know to prepare to move on campus?

Students are recommended to communicate with their roommates ahead of time. This will help each student to learn who is bringing what items and set ground rules for sharing the small space. Also, less is more. It’s recommended to bring only what you need to avoid running out of space.

“Making lists and lists. I would definitely recommend storage and I would recommend ways to save space,” said Jordan Masterson, a freshman football player at Concordia.

This will be the first time many students will be away from home and one freshman says this his faith helped him prepare.

“I’ve been praying about it a lot. Keeping God in the center of my life and spending a lot of family time,” said Connor Panapa, another freshman Concordia football player.

Experts say its best to acknowledge your feelings. It’s ok to be sad or anxious about moving away from home.

To prepare academically, Concordia’s Dean of Students Mikal Kenfield says to set some basic goals.

“Maybe you want a goal of going to every class of the year. Maybe you want to set a goal of really trying to get your homework done before you do social activities on the weekend. I think having a sense of what you want to accomplish really goes far,” Kenfield said.

Concordia and NDSU students will be moving in on campus on August 19. Move-in day at MSUM is August 17.

