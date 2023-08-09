Still Unsettled for the Next Few Days

TODAY: An Air Quality Alert is in place until Wednesday at noon. Air quality may be in the “Orange” category, which is unhealthy for some groups of people with underlying health conditions.

A few showers linger into Wednesday morning in the southern Valley. Otherwise, Wednesday is shaping up to be another very pleasant day with a light northwesterly breeze for most. There is a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon in the southern valley along a stalled front.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Our next chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms comes on Thursday. Forecast guidance indicates areas of 0.5″ to 1” of rainfall across the region. Unlike last weekend, the northern half of the Valley is looking to receive some beneficial rainfall. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. At this time, the majority of the region is under a level 1 “Marginal” risk of severe. In addition to locally heavy rainfall - large hail, damaging winds gusts, and the possibility of a tornado are all possible. For these reasons, we are giving you a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY to be ahead of the storms. Temperatures will be a bit cooler thanks to the cloud cover and rain/storms. High peak in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures are going to be in the 60s and 50s in the morning yet again, with afternoon highs likely remaining in the 70s to near 80 under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be just a bit on the breezy side as well with northwest winds gusting 20-30 mph at times. There is a slight chance for a passing shower or storms, but they will likely be hit-and-miss.

THIS WEEKEND: We continue to have calm and clear skies for our Saturday. Temperatures for your weekend will continue to be what we’ve seen previously in the 50s and 6s in the morning and 80s for your afternoon. Saturday night into Sunday morning is our next chance of rain and thunderstorms.

