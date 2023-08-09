Squirrels to blame for power bumps in Valley City

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’ve noticed power bumps or the lights blinking in Valley City, the Mayor says it may be because of squirrels.

Mayor Dave Carlsrud puts out a community update about once a week and on August 7, he mentions the city experiencing numerous electrical “blinks” and some outages this summer.

Carlsrud says squirrels are the biggest culprits as they are attracted by vibrations of the transformers, in turn causing shorts, blown fuses and brief power bumps.

He says both of the transformers are again operating and delivering the smooth power flows, adding that power was on in the city 99% of the time in July.

