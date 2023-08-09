Cooking with Cash Wa
Officer-involved shooting leaves one person injured during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

By Greta Goede
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - An officer-involved shooting leaves one person injured in Sturgis Wednesday morning.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says the incident is being investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation.

The shooting happened at 10:03 a.m. near the intersection of Junction Avenue and Dickson Drive just south of Interstate 90.

One person was injured, but it was not an officer, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office.

“The scene has been secured, I’ve been there as attorney general, they’re collecting evidence, shell casings,” Jackley said. “As a usual course, the attorney general’s office will work with local law enforcement. We will be issuing a report. We want to do your diligence.”

There were several officers involved in the incident according to Jackley. Evidence was collected and the shooting is being investigated.

The DCI will test all the evidence collected, interview officers and witnesses, and review all the videos taken in the area according to the news release.

Jackley says this was an isolated incident and the report on it should be released within 30 days.

