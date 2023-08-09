Cooking with Cash Wa
North Dakota State University Awarded Over $250,000 by National Science Foundation, Senator Cramer Announced

NDSU awarded 265,001
NDSU awarded 265,001(Valley News Live)
By Erick George
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The National Science Foundation has awarded $265,001 to North Dakota State University, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced August 9. This will be for the study of plant legumes and rhizobia genes which work together to control the efficacy of nitrogen fixation on crops like soybeans, peas, and alfalfa.

This research will also provide tools to manipulate legume-rhizobia symbiosis so that it can produce an increase of benefits it provides to agricultural systems while reducing input costs.

