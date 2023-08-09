Cooking with Cash Wa
Motorcyclist hurt in crash with deer on Highway 10

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wadena man was hurt after hitting a deer on his motorcycle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, on Highway 10 near 141st Avenue, which is about halfway between Wadena and Verndale, Minnesota.

30-year-old Marcus Rohr was taken to Tri-County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash report says he was not wearing a helmet.

