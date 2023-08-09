Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Kiwis recalled in multiple states for possible listeria contamination

The fruits subject to recall are Zespri brand kiwis packaged in a 1-pound plastic container.
The fruits subject to recall are Zespri brand kiwis packaged in a 1-pound plastic container.(FDA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kiwis sold in several U.S. states are being recalled because of a potential listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall Tuesday.

The fruits subject to recall are Zespri brand kiwis packaged in a 1-pound plastic container. They were sold at grocery stores in the following states:

  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Michigan
  • North Carolina
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin

Zespri kiwis sold in other states are not part of this recall.

The FDA said the kiwis subject to recall also have a container with UPC code code 8 18849 02009 3. The fruits themselves have stickers on them with bar code 9400 9552.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Parent company David Oppenheimer and Company I, LLC is urging people to throw the fruit away immediately. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-866-698-2580 or contact@oppy.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concert-goers who were displaced by the oversold campgrounds are hoping to receive refunds
WE Fest VIPs demanding refunds
Early morning stabbing at WE Fest
Early morning stabbing at WE Fest
Generic police lights
Woman faces charges after punching, threatening to run over man at We Fest
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
New North Dakota license design
NDDOT starts issuing newly designed driver’s licenses

Latest News

Preparing for college- August 09
Tips for preparing to move in on campus
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during the Senate Intelligence hearing, July 12,...
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, falls at home and goes to hospital, but scans are clear, her office says
Money investigation
Investigation uncovers financial exploitation of vulnerable adults by Hawley home care provider
In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
US nurse and daughter freed by kidnappers in Haiti nearly two weeks after abduction, aid agency says