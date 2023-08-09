Cooking with Cash Wa
‘It’s going to be hard for her’: Woman recovering after crash involving stolen vehicle kills 1, injures 5

A 21-year-old woman is now recovering from her injuries after a horrific crash. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Winnie Dortch and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A deadly crash in Ohio last week left one woman dead and injured five others.

WOIO reports that 21-year-old Janet Reyes died on the scene and her friend, 21-year-old Maylyn Navarro, is recovering from severe injuries at a hospital.

Feliz Rosa, Navarro’s father, described her as “a beautiful daughter that likes to help a lot of people.”

Police in Cleveland said the accident took place on Thursday in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood when a group of teens fleeing officers in a stolen Kia vehicle crashed into Navarro’s car.

“We are going to fight because chasing in the city has to stop,” said Rosa. “Too many innocent people dying.”

Surveillance video of the crash shows Navarro’s white car heading down Pearl Road and turning left. Debris can then be seen flying across the road as the vehicles collide.

Police officers responded to the crash within seconds.

Rosa said his daughter suffered multiple injuries and is now in stable condition.

“They had to put in a prosthetic eye,” Rosa said. “She is moving her arm and responding to the doctor’s voice.”

Navarro reportedly opened her eyes for the first time since the crash on Monday.

“It’s going to be hard for her,” said Rosa.

Rosa said he looks forward to officials stepping forward to press charges. He also said parents need help with raising their children.

“The city and the government have to give back to the parents,” he said. “It’s too much for the parents to correct their kids. That’s why we got too many problems. Kids want to do whatever they want to do.”

Rosa also shared a message of thanks for a good Samaritan who helped his daughter after the accident.

“I want to say thank you to the young Black guy that pulled my little girl out of the car, because God used him,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

