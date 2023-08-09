Isolated Severe Storms Possible Tonight

TONIGHT:

Clouds have continued to build across the Valley. There continue to be a few light passing showers. Overnight, there may be additional showers and thunderstorms that develop in southeastern ND. One or two storms may be on the stronger side. Temperatures by morning will be crisp northeast where lows dip into the 40s with clearer skies. Under cloud cover south and west, lows will be near seasonal in the mid and upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY:

Our next chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms comes on Thursday. Forecast guidance indicates areas of 0.5″ to 1” of rainfall across the region in scattered areas. Unlike last weekend, the northern half of the Valley is looking to receive some beneficial rainfall. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in the south. At this time, parts of southeastern ND are under a Level 2 “Slight” Risk of severe. In addition to locally heavy rainfall - large hail, damaging winds gusts, and the possibility of a tornado are all possible. For these reasons, we are giving you a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY to be ahead of the storms. Temperatures will be a bit cooler thanks to the cloud cover and rain/storms. High peak in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Temperatures are going to be in the 60s and 50s in the morning yet again, with afternoon highs likely remaining in the 70s to near 80 under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be just a bit on the breezy side as well with northwest winds gusting 20-30 mph at times. There is a slight chance for a passing shower or storms, but they will likely be hit-and-miss.

THIS WEEKEND: We continue to have calm and clear skies for our Saturday. Temperatures for your weekend will continue to be what we’ve seen previously in the 50s and 60s in the morning and 80s for your afternoon. Saturday night into Sunday morning is our next chance of rain and thunderstorms.

NEXT WEEK: We are going to continue our seasonable conditions waking up in the upper 50 and low 60s with increasing temperatures warming up to the low 80s. As of now, we are only tracking some precipitation on Tuesday, but nothing on the stronger side or to accumulate.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.