Hearing concluded in Lily Peters case

Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing day 3
Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing day 3(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The hearing for a teen charged with killing Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls is over.

The defense and state have both rested in the third day of the hearing that will decide whether the 15-year-old suspect will be tried as an adult or moved to juvenile court. The judge indicated he will rule on the motion no later than January 8, 2024.

The defense called three witnesses Wednesday, one being James Garbarino, a retired professor with over 30 years of experience as an expert witness in criminal cases involving issues of violence and children.

Garbarino testified the suspect shows signs of poor decision making and impulse control. He went on to say he believes the boy would do better in juvenile detention given he has no history of violence, and because he shows signs of depression.

“He has a profound sense of self blame and self disgust almost. And so it’s very clear what individuals like that need is for somebody to reach out a helping hand and affirm their humanity, affirm the possibility of him becoming a good person and not the bad person everyone thinks he is now,” Garbarino said.

Garbarino also pointed out Wisconsin law would allow the suspect to remain under supervision of the juvenile court until age 25.

“They don’t have a history of delinquency and social or aggressive behavior, but in adolescence they come into a crisis period, and that leads to homicide. This one group can recover relatively quickly because their adolescent crises can be dealt with, and they move into the early twenties and they’re safe to release because of the crisis that’s been overcome,” Garbarino said.

He added the suspect needs therapeutic support which they likely wouldn’t have access to in an adult correctional facility.

The final witness called by the defense Wednesday, Dr. Marlena Larson, Psychology Director with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, supported Garbarino’s statement, saying 29% of positions for mental health professionals in adult correctional facilities are currently vacant right now.

“We have approximately 10,000 individuals, just under 10,000 individuals, on the mental health caseload, and we have approximately 140 physicians,” Larson said.

In cross examination an attorney with that state argued an evaluation of the suspect would be needed to determine if he would qualify for any mental health support.

The state did not call any witnesses to the stand.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

