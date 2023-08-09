Four hurt after SUV crashes in Itasca County

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Four people are hurt and the State Patrol is investigating after a rollover in Itasca County Tuesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy suburban was north on County Road 18 and approaching Highway 2 when the driver veered off the road to the right. Troopers say the driver over-corrected, crossed the center line and went into the ditch on the other side.

The SUV hit some railroad tracks and came to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle. The crash report says all four people in the vehicle were drinking, and all were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver is identified as 44-year-old Allan Smith of Deer River. The passengers were 38-year-old Joshua Degan of Deer River, 35-year-old Lance Johnson of Grand Forks and 49-year-old Suzanne Michaud of Deer River.

According to the crash report, Degan was the only one in the vehicle wearing a seat belt. All four were taken to Essentia Health in Deer River.

