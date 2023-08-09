Cooking with Cash Wa
Farmers struggle to harvest amid wet conditions

Canola
(KMOT-TV)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, N.D. (KMOT) – North Dakota producers planted a record high of more than 2.2 million acres of canola this year, according to the Canola Growers Association.

Farmers are ready to harvest but after a drier summer, the rainy weather is now causing some delays.

Bob Finken, a farmer in Douglas, said one of his canola fields was sewn early and is about a month away from being harvested.

Farmers can plant the right seeds at the right time, but producing is a struggle without cooperation from the weather.

The year started off great, but now, Finken estimates canola will yield about 25 - 30 percent less than in previous years.

However, he said he could be wrong, and that farming is full of unknowns and surprises.

“The challenge with not having rain when you need it during the summer, that compounded with the hot temperatures, the canola plant isn’t in bloom long enough. And then it just doesn’t set as much seed,” said Finken.

Finken also said the goal of raising crops is to harvest the seed.

Trying to harvest without enough rain means it won’t be as bountiful as they would have hoped.

Finken said it can be frustrating to not be in control because at the end of the day, mother nature rules.

