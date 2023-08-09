Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo pools prepare to close for the season

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the end of summer approaches pools in Fargo are preparing to close for the season.

The Fargo Park District says The Madison Pool and Splashpad will close Sunday August 13 at 5:00 p.m. Southwest Recreational Pool will close on Friday, August 18 at 5:00 p.m., and Roger G. Gress Northside Pool will also close on August 18 at 8:00 p.m.

But you do have a few more opportunities for a pool day at Davies Recreational Pool. It will remain open through Sunday, August 27 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. The pool will be closed August 28 through September 1 and will open again for Labor Day weekend, September 2-4 from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

Soak in the last few outdoor swims of the season and start the countdown for next summer.

For more information, contact the Fargo Park District at 701-499-6060 or visit FargoParks.com

