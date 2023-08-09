Cooking with Cash Wa
Becker County Sheriff’s office arrests 37 people, cites more than 200, tied to We Fest

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office has finished compiling statistics tied to WE Fest 2023.

They say deputies issued 207 citations over the long weekend, including 201 minors consuming alcohol, 11 disorderly conduct, 4 flase names given to law enforcement, 1 person running from deputies, and 1 DWI.

This is in addition to the stats from Minnesota State Patrol.

The sheriff’s office says they fielded more than 200 calls for service over the same time, which also included medical issues, more than a dozen assault calls, and about four 911 hangups every half hour.

43 people were booked into the Becker County Jail during the event; 37 of those were WE Fest related.

