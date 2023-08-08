Woman faces charges after punching, threatening to run over man at We Fest

DETROIT LAKES, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Canadian woman is facing charges after a dangerous assault at We Fest.

Court records show the incident happened at the Blue Ox Campground around 2:30 am Saturday.

Witnesses reported Amber Mae Anthonissen, 39, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, threatening to run over a man. They say she then drove halfway over his tent; they continued to argue and she punched him in the face several times.

She faces charges of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless disregard and threats of violence, and DWI.

She was released after posting $1,000 cash bail, with conditions. She’s due back in court October 9.

