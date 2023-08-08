West Fargo voting to allow wall graphics on businesses

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City officials in West Fargo are considering a change to the ordinance related to signs and wall graphics, after a request from a business opening a new location in town.

Junkyard Brewing Company is hoping to paint text and logos on the outside of their new taproom, located at 409 Sheyenne Street. Renovations are underway to convert the former Bell Bank into a taproom.

According to the current city ordinance, businesses are allowed to have signs on the exterior of a building, but signs painted directly onto an exterior wall, or wall graphics, are prohibited. There are no restrictions on painted wall murals, however, signage with an organization name or logo is not allowed.

Junkyard is requesting a zoning ordinance amendment to allow for wall graphics. If approved, the city says wall graphics would be treated the same as any other signage in regards size and square-footage maximums.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending approval of the request. They will talk about it at a meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on August 8.

The taproom is expected to be complete later in 2023. Junkyard says the building constructed in 1979 inspired them to create a “retro modern” look. The taproom will include outdoor patio seating, including a rooftop patio that will offer panoramic views of the historic neighborhood. Bars will be located on the main floor and second floor. The main bar will wrap around the old bank vault that will soon become the beer keg cooler.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.