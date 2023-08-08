Cooking with Cash Wa
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) - Wayne Brady says he’s pansexual.

The “Let’s Make a Deal” host said on Instagram that therapy helped him see the importance of being free to love whomever he wants.

The actor and singer said coming out is scary because he feared people would question his manhood.

But, Brady said, a real man has the courage to be honest and happy.

He says he came out to his ex-wife first, and she and his daughter support him.

Pansexuality is defined as attraction toward people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

