Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Tampa mayor makes $1.1 million cocaine catch while fishing with family in Florida Keys

The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she caught 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the...
The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she caught 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the Florida Keys.(Source: Jane Castor via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she and her family hauled in 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the Florida Keys last month.

Authorities said the drugs are worth approximately $1.1 million.

The U.S. Border Patrol said the catch happened about an hour from Key West on July 23.

The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she caught 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the...
The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she caught 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the Florida Keys.(Source: U.S. Border Patrol via CNN)

Castor’s team said the family contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol agents took the drugs.

This isn’t Castor’s first time bringing in evidence, since she spent three decades working for the Tampa Police Department, including six years as the police chief.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning stabbing at WE Fest
Early morning stabbing at WE Fest
Generic police lights
Woman faces charges after punching, threatening to run over man at We Fest
WE Fest
State Patrol conducts 943 traffic stops during WE Fest
Cody Littleghost, 37
One arrested, one wanted in connection to Fargo robbery
Tou Thao speaks during his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court on Monday, Aug....
Ex-Minneapolis officer appears unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing

Latest News

The pros and cons of a taking out a 401(k) loan
The pros and cons of a taking out a 401(k) loan
The pros and cons of a taking out a 401(k) loan
A sign announcing a face mask requirement is displayed at a hospital in Buffalo Grove, Ill.,...
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US are on the rise again, but not like before
DJ Casper, the creator of the international dance hit "Cha Cha Slide," has died at the age of 58.
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58 after battle with cancer