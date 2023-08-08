Cold Front Later Today Brings Rain/Storms

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: This morning, skies are mostly clear south, but clouds begin to move in along the International Border ahead of an approaching cool front.

Temperatures will be warming up to the 80s in the afternoon ahead of this cold front. This front brings rain and thunderstorm chances as it moves across the Valley from north to south during the afternoon and evening hours. Locally heavy rainfall is possible where thunderstorms develop.

Ahead of this front, wildfire smoke is filtering back in. An Air Quality Alert is in place until Wednesday at noon. Air quality is expected to drop to the “orange” category, which unhealthy for some groups of people with underlying health conditions.

There is a slight chance a few showers linger into Wednesday morning in the southern Valley. Otherwise, Wednesday is shaping up to be another very pleasant day with a light northwesterly breeze.

THURSDAY: Our next chance for widespread rain and thunder comes on Thursday. Forecast guidance indicates areas of 0.5″ to 1” of rainfall across the region. Unlike last weekend, the northern half of the Valley is looking to receive some beneficial rainfall. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. At this time, the majority of the region is under a level 1 “Marginal” risk of severe. Temperatures will be a bit cooler thanks to the cloud cover and rain/storms. High peak in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures are going to be in the 60s and 50s in the morning yet again, with afternoon highs likely remaining in the 70s to near 80 under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be just a bit on the breezy side as well with northwest winds gusting 20-30 mph at times. There is a slight chance for a passing shower or storms, but they will likely be hit-and-miss.

THIS WEEEKEND: We continue to have calm and clear skies for our Saturday. Temperatures for your weekend will continue to be what we’ve seen previously in the 50s and 6s in the morning and 80s for your afternoon. Sunday morning is our next chance of showers, but nothing severe.

