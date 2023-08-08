Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead Police now carrying narcan

(WGEM)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police officers have a new tool in the fight against drug overdoses. As of August 1, patrol officers now carry naloxone, which is the life-saving medicine that can reverse an overdose from heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications.

It’s part of a new state law requiring all on-duty police in the state to carry two doses of the drug, also known as Narcan, and be trained on using it.

The Minnesota Department of Health says opioid-involved overdose deaths jumped 43% from 2020 to 2021, and the number of deaths has more than doubled since 2019.

