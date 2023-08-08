Cooking with Cash Wa
How a rainy day can affect rally attendance

By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the rain brought cooler temperatures for rally week, it also had an effect on attendance.

The Department of Transportation found that traffic entering Sturgis was down by 37% and this translated to reduced business for some vendors.

“The more people that you have walking around the more easy it is for us to make the income and the goals that we have set for our company when you have less foot traffic it’s less likely cause we need a mass you know,” said Enrique Alacla Jr., a vendor at the rally.

Another vendor said she thought the weather kept people off Main Street.

“Absolutely you know it was no bikes two days ago when it was raining like that it was hardly any bikes out it was all vehicles like four-wheel vehicles and it was definitely less in crowd that day, but it’s better now, everyone’s out walking around so it’s good,” said April Rudd.

Despite the smaller crowds the first few days, Sunday saw traffic backed up for miles. One vendor theorizes rallygoers may have planned for the rain ahead of time.

“Last weekend when it rained we were wondering if people held out and now they’re gonna come this next weekend, cause a lot of times locals come this final weekend while the people from out of town come for the first weekend so I’m excited and I definitely think more people are gonna be showing up,” said Jackson Hull.

Those who haven’t gotten a chance to check out the rally still have the chance, the rally goes through Sunday.

