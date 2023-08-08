Hero workout pays homage to fallen FPD Officer Jake Wallin

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monday will mark the 1-month anniversary since the tragic ambush shooting on July 14 that took the life of FPD Officer Jake Wallin.

A local gym is paying homage to the young officer. Sheyenne River CrossFit in West Fargo is hosting a Hero workout on August 14.

The workout is three rounds for time, which signifies the beat Officer Wallin worked on. There’s a 1,050-meter run. 10-50 is the police code for an auto accident that Officer Wallin responded to on July 14th. The workout also includes 7 weighted box stepovers, 14 squats, and 23 burpees. This signifies 7/14/23, the date of the fallen officer’s end of watch.

“Its important just to have the community come together and do a workout that is physically challenging, mentally challenging, just to show our support as a community, the Crossfit community, as a general community for all law enforcement officers and obviously Officer Wallin’s family,” said Kerri Gortmaker, the owner of Sheyenne River CrossFit and the secretary for the ND Fraternal Order of Police.

Sheyenne River CrossFit will be collecting donations which will also help send Officer Wallin’s family to police week in Washington, D.C. During that time, the young officer’s name will be etched on the police memorial wall.

Challenge coins are also available for pre-order to help raise money for the Washington, D.C. trip. Each coin is $20. You can order your coin by clicking here.

All CrossFit gyms in the FM area are also participating in the Hero WOD. Check each location for dates and times. Sheyenne River’s Hero WOD will take place on Monday at 619 10th Street NW in West Fargo. For more information, please visit the location’s website.

