Growing Together Community Gardens holds Tuesday markets

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -“Every Tuesday from 2pm - 6pm, we have our market out here,” says program assistant Maura McGolderick.

Growing Together Community Gardens is in its 17th year. The produce market has been around for about a decade.

“We have eight gardens of our own. We have probably helped over a dozen gardens in Fargo/Moorhead,”, says the co-founder of Growing Together, Jack Wood. The market was an idea to help with expenses to keep the garden growing. It also helps people across the region.

“On Wednesdays, we actually volunteer at the New Life Center. We make a meal for 100 residents of that center. We also help with the Farmer in the Dell,” says Wood. He says the garden donated 8,000 lbs. of food to nine different food banks, last year. The weekly August market also gives vendors with pottery, paintings, and food trucks a free place to come sell.

“We all have diverse things we do outside of work, and we try to bring those individual talents to this program and our community,” says program assistant Kerry Donnely. Donnely uses her own skill set by instructing yoga in the garden for volunteers before they get to work.

Volunteers say, Growing Together isn’t just about fruits and vegetables. “It’s also about growing community within our volunteers and residents in the area,” says program assistant Jenna Kahly. “My favorite things is watching the volunteers form friendships. Especially when we have a lot of New Americans that we volunteer with, watching the local residents and the New Americans become good friends,” says Wood.

Volunteers hope the garden’s spirit grows outside of just Fargo. “We’d love to see this model taken to communities all over the United States,” says Kahly.

Again, the produce market runs every Tuesday from 2pm - 6pm through Sept. Click here to view the schedule for Growing Together.

In addition to the produce markets, the garden also hosts cultural potlucks, family gardening events, and posts recipes online for how to best make use of your produce.

The first cultural potluck coming up is at Gethsemane Cathedral in Fargo at 5:30 pm on Aug. 16. Click here for a link to the event’s page.

