Fire investigation at Mas Tequila in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, the West Fargo Fire Department was dispatched to 611 32nd Avenue W., Mas Tequila, for a structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they say they found light smoke inside the building. Crews quickly found a fire in the ceiling and started to extinguish the flames.

The restaurant has heavy smoke and moderate fire damage to the kitchen. The cause of the fire is under investigation with the cost of damages will be determined. There were no injuries.

