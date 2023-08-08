Cooking with Cash Wa
EGF Fire crews save driver stuck in culvert

East Grand Forks Fire Crews helped a driver who was stuck in a culvert for over an hour.
East Grand Forks Fire Crews helped a driver who was stuck in a culvert for over an hour.(Credit: MGN)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT
East Grand Forks, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters in East Grand Forks spent over an hour saving a driver after they went into a culvert.

According to East Grand Forks Fire, at 7:37 a.m., on Tuesday, August 8, crews arrived on scene to find the driver of a 2018 GMC Yukon wedged into a culvert up to the third row.

Officials say that due to to the driver being stuck in a complexed way, it took crews an extended period of time to remove the driver.

Just before 9 a.m., the driver was taken to Altru hospital with severe but non-life threating injures. East Grand Forks Fire Department was assisted on scene by Altru Ambulance, Polk County Sheriff, Minnesota State Patrol.

The incident remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s office.

