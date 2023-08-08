City of Fargo’s Firearm Regulations Face New Challenge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the year 2021, the legislature passed House Bill 1248, reshaping the landscape of firearm regulations. The bill prevented cities or counties from enacting their own zoning ordinances that exceeded the firearm-related regulations set forth by state law.

“In 2021... House Bill 1248 prevented cities or counties from putting their own zoning ordinance, limiting the purchase, sale, ownership, or other issues related to guns beyond what’s set in state law,” stated a City of Fargo attorney.

The City of Fargo fiercely contested House Bill 1248 and emerged victorious. However, the city now faces a fresh challenge.

House Bill 1340 , goes further in one important aspect, which is how the bill affects the home rule charter.

Yet, a new bill looms on the horizon, poised for a vote, that could potentially overturn Fargo’s long-standing gun-selling law by revoking a right that has been in place since 1970.

A home rule charter is a home-ruled constitution that cities and counties pass to govern themselves. These charters are passed by a city or counties citizens, and in the year 1970, Fargo residents did just that.

Amid the unfolding legislative shifts, concerns are mounting about the broader implications, with many questioning whether the removal of the home rule charter could signal the start of more significant changes.

“Well, that creates a slippery slope, so on the face the bill might seem like it’s about someone who might want to sell firearms out of their home, when it really is a much larger purpose. Which is: if they can take away this home rule power, where does it stop?” cautioned the city of Fargo attorney.

All eyes are fixed on an impending decision anticipated in the near future, as legal teams aim to have the bill before a judge before the end of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.