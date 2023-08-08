Annual North Dakota wheat tour progress

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is one of the top wheat producers in the nation, which brings the Kansas-based Wheat Quality Council to tour the state every summer, focusing this year on the quality of the Hard Red Spring wheat crop.

The Wheat Quality Council Executive Vice President Dave Green says the crop was planted late like last year, but this summer has been hotter, and that has impacted quality. The tour participants went to 350 wheat fields to gauge progress.

“North Dakota is the reason for us to come up there, and the same with Kansas, those are the big two wheat-growing states. One of them centers around hard red winter wheat production, North Dakota of course is hard red spring. And, you know, with the world market and the importance. So it’s always a piece of news to the wheat industry,” said Green.

He says the heat has affected yields, and rain has been scarce in certain parts of the state, but even so, he says it’s an above-average crop. There wasn’t a lot of disease and insects to worry about this year.

