Three Fargo area roads to close as crews work on projects

Those traveling in Fargo can expect road closures in the southeast and downtown areas starting...
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Those traveling in Fargo can expect road closures in the southeast and downtown areas starting Aug 7th.

Eastbound lanes of 1st Avenue North in downtown Fargo will be closed between Roberts Street and Broadway, and westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane. Contractors in this area will be working to install underground utilities with work expected to take five days.

Also downtown, the northbound lane of 5th Street North will be closed between 2nd Avenue North and 3rd Avenue North. This closure will only occur during the day as crews place a crane for roof repairs, and is expected to last up to two weeks.

In southeast Fargo, Oak Manor Avenue South will be closed between University Drive and 15th Street. This closure will last about a week as crews access underground utilities.

