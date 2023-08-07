Cooking with Cash Wa
State Patrol conducts 943 traffic stops during WE Fest

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol provided extra traffic enforcement around the Becker County and lakes area this past weekend (August 2-6.) Troopers also provided traffic control and assisted with traffic congestion around the Detroit Lakes area for the large musical and camping event.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow stated, “There appeared to be a lot more people in attendance than in the years past increasing traffic activity. We want to see everyone have fun and celebrate responsibly.”

State Patrol did not respond to any serious injury or fatal crashes near the gathering.

Traffic activity for the Minnesota State Patrol:

Total traffic stops: 943

DWI Arrests: 18

Minor Consume/Not a Drop (Under 21 years of age): 17

Warrant Arrests: 6

Speed Stops of 100+: 4 over 100mph

Speed Contacts: 442 (tickets and warnings)

Seat Belt: 111 (tickets and warnings)

Child Restraint Contacts: 5 (ticket and warnings)

Distracted Driving: 59 (tickets and warnings)

DAR-DAS-DAC: 43 (Driving After Revocation, Driving After Suspension, Driving After Cancellation- Driver’s License Not Valid)

*This does not include any activity from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

