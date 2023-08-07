Second suspect arrested in connection to Fargo robbery

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The second suspect in connection to a Fargo Robbery on Tuesday, Aug. 1 has been arrested, according to Fargo Police.

The police report says the robbery happened at around 4 am. Documents say the victim told police he was robbed by two unidentified men, who stole his car, wallet, phone, and cut his head with a knife.

The victim told police the two men were friends of a friend, explaining he had met the suspects at the Empire when he went to buy cigarettes. Soon after, the victim drove the suspects to a nearby gas station. After that, the police report says, they asked the victim to drive them around to find people to hang out with. One of the men allegedly got mad about a “wrong turn”, punching the victim’s windshield causing it to crack. He then told the men to get out of his car.

While the suspects were telling the victim to calm down, officials say that’s when one of the men restrained him and the other started beating them. One had mentioned a knife and allegedly lunged toward his neck. That’s when the alleged robbery happened, with the victim escaping the car and running to a nearby relative’s home to call police.

Police say 31-year-old Julian Pickett, of Moorhead, was arrested by Hennepin County officials earlier today. 37-year-old Cody Littleghost was arrested on charges of robbery, felony theft, felony theft of a credit card and criminal mischief on Aug. 2 shortly after midnight.

Fargo Police were able to identify the men using footage from a local business. Police are still investigating.

