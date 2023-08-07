Cooking with Cash Wa
Overcrowding still an ongoing battle for the Cass County Jail

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Overcrowding issues continue to plague the Cass County Jail. An upcoming jail expansion is expected to provide relief, but daily inmate averages are still causing a problem until those extra beds can be added.

The jail currently has the capacity to hold 348 inmates, but the daily average is around 320. Daily about 20 inmates, on average, are taken and booked at jails in neighboring counties. Although, Sheriff Jesse Jahner says they often have a hard time finding a jail to house the additional Cass County inmates.

“Really where we take those inmates to house at other facilities all depends on just who has the capacity to accept them. If you look across the state there are a number of jurisdictions running pretty full right now,” he said.

Jahner says law enforcement officers are using what’s called a Prioritization Intake Plan, which allows inmates with light misdemeanors to be released on their own recognizance.

“What that is, is us visiting with officers on the street making those arrests and determining if we have a lack of beds and the basis on risk to the community and safety,” he said.

Last year, there were 389 misdemeanor arrests that were denied access to be booked in the Cass County Jail due to overcrowding. So far through May, there have been 171. Although, Sheriff Jahner says safety is always a priority with this plan.

In 2008, 100 new beds were added to the jail. Another 192 are expected with the jail expansion, which is set to be completed in the Spring of 2025.

