One arrested, one wanted in connection to Fargo robbery

Fargo Police were able to identify the men using footage from a local business.
(Monticello Police department)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has been arrested in connection to a Fargo robbery on Tuesday, Aug. 1, according to Fargo Police.

Police say 37-year-old Cody Littleghost, of Fargo, was arrested on charges of robbery, felony theft, felony theft of a credit card and criminal mischief.

Police say they are searching for 31-year-old Julian Pickett, of Moorhead, in connection to the robbery.

Around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Fargo Police responded to a report of a robbery. According to police, the victim reported he was giving two men a ride home when he was assaulted.

The victim stated the men attacked him from inside the vehicle, stole his phone and wallet. Police say the victim was able to exit the vehicle, at which time the two men stole his vehicle.

Fargo Police were able to identify the men using footage from a local business. Police are still investigating.

