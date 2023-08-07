Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Hearings in Lily Peters case to start on Monday

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In the week ahead, hearings get underway in Chippewa County Court for the homicide case of 10-year-old Lily Peters.

A judge is expected to decide whether the case against the 15-year-old boy charged in her death will be moved to juvenile court. A reverse waiver hearing on the matter is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Lily Peters was reported missing the night of April 24th, 2022. The next morning her body was discovered in the woods close to her home. The defendant, who’s only been identified as C. P.-B. in court records, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He’s being held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire on a $1 million cash bond.

Last month, Judge Steven Gibbs approved a motion to seal autopsy photos and video related to the investigation. He did not rule on another motion related to limiting the prosecution’s arguments, saying he will address issues as they come up at the hearing.

We will stream the entire proceeding on weau.com and our Facebook page, as well as bringing you complete coverage in all our newscasts.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo suing the state of North Dakota over new gun law
WE Fest
WE Fest crowd brings challenges for campers
After being in the hospital for 3 weeks, FPD Officer Andrew Dotas left Sanford Hospital on his...
Fargo Police Officer Andrew Dotas leaves Sanford Hospital
The annual softball game looks to raise awareness about substance abuse.
Cops vs Cons: Softball game raises money to help defeat substance abuse & addiction
Seth Jeffs, shown here at federal court in Rapid City following his arrest.
Property in Cook County tied to Warren Jeffs’ group reportedly sells

Latest News

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) at her BBQ bash.
2024 GOP presidential candidates speak at Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash
32-year-old dead, two others injured in crash in New Town Saturday night
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
10:00PM News August 5 - Part 2
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
Fargo fire crews investigating garage fire at France Apartments