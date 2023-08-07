FM Pride Week is this week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo-Moorhead Pride Week has several events scheduled for this week. It starts Aug. 10 and runs through Aug. 13.

The organization is volunteer-run, operated by the FM Pride Planning Committee. The website for FM Pride says each year, the celebration draws people from throughout the state, as well as Minnesota, South Dakota, and stretching into Canada.

Pride kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 10. It starts at 6:30 pm at Thunder Road for Family Fun Night. Later that night, there’s LGBTQ Trivia & Karaoke at Rhombus Guys. If you’re not into karaoke, there will also be Pride Vinyl Night at Front Street Taproom at the same time (8 pm).

On Friday, there’s the Youth Pride Drag Show & the Pride Dance Party.

Saturday holds the Pride 5k Fun Run, Pride in the Park, Pride Patio Palooza & the Pride Block Party. The party continues into Sunday with an Interfaith Service & the Pride Parade.

For a list of times for these events, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.