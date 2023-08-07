Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

FM Pride Week is this week

FM Pride
FM Pride(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo-Moorhead Pride Week has several events scheduled for this week. It starts Aug. 10 and runs through Aug. 13.

The organization is volunteer-run, operated by the FM Pride Planning Committee. The website for FM Pride says each year, the celebration draws people from throughout the state, as well as Minnesota, South Dakota, and stretching into Canada.

Pride kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 10. It starts at 6:30 pm at Thunder Road for Family Fun Night. Later that night, there’s LGBTQ Trivia & Karaoke at Rhombus Guys. If you’re not into karaoke, there will also be Pride Vinyl Night at Front Street Taproom at the same time (8 pm).

On Friday, there’s the Youth Pride Drag Show & the Pride Dance Party.

Saturday holds the Pride 5k Fun Run, Pride in the Park, Pride Patio Palooza & the Pride Block Party. The party continues into Sunday with an Interfaith Service & the Pride Parade.

For a list of times for these events, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo suing the state of North Dakota over new gun law
32-year-old dead, two others injured in crash in New Town Saturday night
After being in the hospital for 3 weeks, FPD Officer Andrew Dotas left Sanford Hospital on his...
Fargo Police Officer Andrew Dotas leaves Sanford Hospital
Family members say 12-year-old Markee Jones was fatally shot during a birthday celebration. A...
Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover
WE Fest
WE Fest crowd brings challenges for campers

Latest News

One arrested, one wanted in connection to Fargo robbery
Overcrowding continues at Cass County Jail
Overcrowding still an ongoing battle for the Cass County Jail
Cooking With Cash-Wa August 7
NDT - Cooking with Cash-Wa - August 7
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather - August 7