Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Early morning stabbing at WE Fest

Early morning stabbing at WE Fest
Early morning stabbing at WE Fest(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says a man was stabbed just after 3 on Saturday morning at WE Fest.

Officials say it happened at Viking Campground. The victim was treated, released and later arrested on a Felony Warrant out of Cass County, ND. The warrant was from Sept. 2018 for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery-Accomplice.

The Sheriff says an investigation into the stabbing is pending.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WE Fest
State Patrol conducts 943 traffic stops during WE Fest
Fargo suing the state of North Dakota over new gun law
32-year-old dead, two others injured in crash in New Town Saturday night
After being in the hospital for 3 weeks, FPD Officer Andrew Dotas left Sanford Hospital on his...
Fargo Police Officer Andrew Dotas leaves Sanford Hospital
Family members say 12-year-old Markee Jones was fatally shot during a birthday celebration. A...
Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Latest News

Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News August 7 - Part 2
Generic police lights
Woman faces charges after punching, threatening to run over man at We Fest
The hearing is currently scheduled to go through Friday.
Hearings in Lily Peters case underway in Chippewa Co.
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
One arrested, one wanted in connection to Fargo robbery