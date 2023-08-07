Early morning stabbing at WE Fest

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says a man was stabbed just after 3 on Saturday morning at WE Fest.

Officials say it happened at Viking Campground. The victim was treated, released and later arrested on a Felony Warrant out of Cass County, ND. The warrant was from Sept. 2018 for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery-Accomplice.

The Sheriff says an investigation into the stabbing is pending.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.