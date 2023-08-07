Pleasant Monday before Mid-Week Rain Chances

MONDAY:

We are waking up this Monday morning to mostly clear skies, though there are a few passing clouds working their way through from west to east. With plenty of moisture from wet soils over the weekend in combination with the light wind, we are watching for areas of patchy dense fog development near daybreak.

For your morning coffee before work, temperatures are into the 50s for most areas, which is a bit below average for this time of year. The coolest temperatures are far north in the lower 50s. Average morning lows are closer to 60, though we aren’t unseasonably cool.

Today we can expect a nice mix of sunshine and clouds. The lunch hour will feature light winds, passing clouds, and temperatures generally in the 70s across the region.

By the time folks are clocking out of work later this afternoon, we will see a few more clouds developing along with the chance of a passing sprinkle or light rain shower. These showers will be very spotty and light if anything is able to make it to the surface with drier air in place aloft.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THIS WEEK: Temperatures continue to stick around seasonable conditions as week kickstart the second week of August in the 60s and 50s in the morning, but warming up to the 80s in the afternoon. Other than a chance of showers on Wednesday, things look to be quiet.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures are gong to be in the 60s and 50s in the morning, but warming up to the 80s in the evening. Sticking around those average conditions.

