Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Bill to raise federal minimum wage to $17 an hour reintroduced in Congress

By Stetson Miller
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For over a decade, the federal minimum wage sitting at just $7.25 an hour. Congress has debated raising it for years to no avail. But that hasn’t deterred Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and other house Democrats. They recently reintroduced the Raise the Wage Act. It would gradually increase the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028.

“I think the difference between introducing it four years ago or whenever it was and now is the rate of inflation,” said Rep. Slotkin. “The federal minimum wage right now has so been surpassed by what most people are making even in a minimum wage job that it just needs updating.”

This bill would also phase out subminimum wages for tipped workers, youth workers and for workers with disabilities.

If it passes, supports say up to 28 million Americans could see a raise.

It could be an uphill battle to get the bill on President Biden’s desk, but Slotkin says the bill is about sending a message.

“We’re unlikely to see this brought to the floor of the house. But we wanted to make the point that if you care about workers, like put your money where your mouth is and give them a decent minimum wage,” she said.

Congresswoman Slotkin says if the federal minimum wage is raised to $17 an hour, that change would directly affect over half a million Michiganders, about 12 percent of the state’s workforce.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo suing the state of North Dakota over new gun law
32-year-old dead, two others injured in crash in New Town Saturday night
After being in the hospital for 3 weeks, FPD Officer Andrew Dotas left Sanford Hospital on his...
Fargo Police Officer Andrew Dotas leaves Sanford Hospital
WE Fest
WE Fest crowd brings challenges for campers
Family members say 12-year-old Markee Jones was fatally shot during a birthday celebration. A...
Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Latest News

Bill to raise federal minimum wage to $17 an hour reintroduced in Congress
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Biden to welcome Houston Astros to White House
Trump is to appear before a judge on criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the...
Trump to be arraigned on 2020 election charges
She is one of the toughest punishers of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. (CNN, POOL,...
DC judge who will preside over Trump's criminal case is no stranger to Jan. 6 cases