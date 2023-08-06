Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

2024 GOP presidential candidates speak at Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash

By Conner Hendricks
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson held her annual “Ashley’s BBQ Bash” in Cedar Rapids Sunday.

The event at Hawkeye Downs is set to feature Iowa politicians including Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.

With Iowa set to keep its first-in-the-nation status for the GOP caucus, several Republican presidential candidates also spoke at the event. Candidates include North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, and Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy also made appearances.

On Twitter, Rep. Hinson tweeted, “Iowa. Picks. Presidents”.

The GOP Caucus is set to be held Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo suing the state of North Dakota over new gun law
WE Fest
WE Fest crowd brings challenges for campers
After being in the hospital for 3 weeks, FPD Officer Andrew Dotas left Sanford Hospital on his...
Fargo Police Officer Andrew Dotas leaves Sanford Hospital
The annual softball game looks to raise awareness about substance abuse.
Cops vs Cons: Softball game raises money to help defeat substance abuse & addiction
Seth Jeffs, shown here at federal court in Rapid City following his arrest.
Property in Cook County tied to Warren Jeffs’ group reportedly sells

Latest News

32-year-old dead, two others injured in crash in New Town Saturday night
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
10:00PM News August 5 - Part 2
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
Fargo fire crews investigating garage fire at France Apartments
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
Cops vs Cons: Softball game raises money to help defeat substance abuse & addiction