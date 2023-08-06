2024 GOP presidential candidates speak at Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson held her annual “Ashley’s BBQ Bash” in Cedar Rapids Sunday.

The event at Hawkeye Downs is set to feature Iowa politicians including Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.

With Iowa set to keep its first-in-the-nation status for the GOP caucus, several Republican presidential candidates also spoke at the event. Candidates include North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, and Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy also made appearances.

On Twitter, Rep. Hinson tweeted, “Iowa. Picks. Presidents”.

The GOP Caucus is set to be held Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

