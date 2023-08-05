‘Paint WE Fest Blue:’ Country music festival attendees are encouraged to wear blue on Friday

DETRIOT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) -

There’s been a lot going on at WE Fest this year, from the exciting headlining acts to the chaos we saw Thursday with concert-goers struggling to get into the campgrounds. But Friday, folks are coming together to “Paint WE Fest Blue,” where they’re having a special day to honor law enforcement and all attendees are encouraged to wear blue in a show of support.

“We’re just happy to give a little something back and show a little appreciation for all they do for us,” explains Bjerke.

“Very honored, very honored, especially what we’ve dealt with in this community- to include the Fargo-Moorhead area- in the last month or so,” says Becker County Sheriff, Todd Glander.

Sheriff Glander says he’s been moved by all the support he and his fellow officers have received from concert-goers.

“We see it in the campgrounds, we see the blue, we have people shaking our hands saying, ‘thank you for your service,’ and that does mean a lot,” says Glander.

WE Fest staff are also proud to show their support for law enforcement.

“It’s really unfortunate what happened in Fargo, just wanna back the blue today,” says WE Fest volunteer staffer Alex Pauly.

Other volunteer, Willa Koivisto says, “There’s so many people wearing blue! Which is good to see.”

At it’s heart, WE Fest is a place for county music lovers to experience a weekend of shows, camping, and parties. People also see it as a place to connect and gather as a community.

Glander says, “We can’t say enough to thank them for recognizing what we do.”

WE Fest has two events planned to honor law enforcement and military, including an onstage presentation for first responders and a flyover performance with vintage war planes.

“It’s a very special night,” add Glander.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office told us that they received a few emergency calls and were very busy with traffic on Thursday. However, they say overall, things have been relatively quiet since WE Fest opened for camping earlier this week.

