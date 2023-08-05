Man accused of robbing Fargo mail carrier with gun pleads not guilty

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 21-year-old man accused of holding up a mail carrier at gunpoint has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

DeShaun Holmes was arraigned Thursday. He faces four charges, including robbery of mail, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, theft of a key adopted by the post office, and theft of mail.

He can face up to life in prison. His trial is set for October 3rd.

