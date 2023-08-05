Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police Officer Andrew Dotas expected to be released from Sanford Hospital

Fargo Police say that
Fargo Police say that(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After being in Sanford Hospital for over three weeks, the Fargo Police Department says that Officer Andrew Dotas is expected to be released.

Officer Dotas has been in the hospital since the tragic July 14th shooting, that took the life of Fargo officer Jake Wallin, and critically injured Officer Tyler Hawes as well.

FPD plans on sharing a video of Andrew’s release with the community in the near future, in full cooperation with the Dotas Family.

As for Officer Hawes is continuing his recovery and the police department says they look forward to announcing his release from Sanford Health in the future.

