Fargo fire crews investigating garage fire at France Apartments

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire officials are investigating a fire that ended up destroying one vehicle, and damaging multiple garages.

Crews made their way to France Apartments on 42nd St South, just after 1 a.m., on Saturday, August 5, after someone passing by called to report a dumpster fire.

Fire damage to the garage unit is extensive and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate is not available as this time.

The Fargo Fire Department responded with 15 firefighters and Fargo Police also assisted on scene.

