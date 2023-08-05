Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo fire crews investigating garage fire at France Apartments

Fargo Fire is investigating what caused a fire to destroy a vehicle and damage multiple garages.
Fargo Fire is investigating what caused a fire to destroy a vehicle and damage multiple garages.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire officials are investigating a fire that ended up destroying one vehicle, and damaging multiple garages.

Crews made their way to France Apartments on 42nd St South, just after 1 a.m., on Saturday, August 5, after someone passing by called to report a dumpster fire.

Fire damage to the garage unit is extensive and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate is not available as this time.

The Fargo Fire Department responded with 15 firefighters and Fargo Police also assisted on scene.

