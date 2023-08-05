Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Cops vs Cons: Softball game raises money to help defeat substance abuse & addiction

The annual softball game looks to raise awareness about substance abuse.
The annual softball game looks to raise awareness about substance abuse.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At Young Field in West Fargo, dozens gathered for the Redemption Roads Annual Charity Softball Game.

Local law enforcement and reformed criminals rounded the bases and played a friendly game of softball.

All proceeds from the game will benefit the Matto Foundation, which educated kids and families to delay, decrease, and defeat substance abuse and addiction.

The Cons ended up winning the 2023 matchup.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WE Fest
WE Fest crowd brings challenges for campers
Fatal crash generic
Woman killed in Stutsman County crash identified
BNSF Train derailment near Perham, Minn.
UPDATE: 13 train cars derail near Perham, Minn.
Fargo suing the state of North Dakota over new gun law
Robbery suspect
Fargo police attempting to identify robbery suspect

Latest News

Fargo Fire is investigating what caused a fire to destroy a vehicle and damage multiple garages.
Fargo fire crews investigating garage fire at France Apartments
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather August 4
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News August 4 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News August 4 - Part 2