Cops vs Cons: Softball game raises money to help defeat substance abuse & addiction

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At Young Field in West Fargo, dozens gathered for the Redemption Roads Annual Charity Softball Game.

Local law enforcement and reformed criminals rounded the bases and played a friendly game of softball.

All proceeds from the game will benefit the Matto Foundation, which educated kids and families to delay, decrease, and defeat substance abuse and addiction.

The Cons ended up winning the 2023 matchup.

