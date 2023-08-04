WE Fest going blue in support of law enforcement on Friday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are at WE Fest on Friday, it’s the day to put on a blue shirt, hat, or sport that blue denim. Festival-goers are encouraged to help ‘Paint WE Fest Blue’ by wear blue to show gratitude for military, law enforcement and first responders.

The National Anthem will be sung by Susan Janko along with the Color Guard Flag Ceremony. Representatives from the Fargo Police Department will also to be on site, to be recognized for their service and pay tribute to fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.

Whether you are at WE Fest or not, you can help by making a contribution to The Leadership Care Fund, to support members of the Fargo PD through medical emergencies and life changing events.

Another way to help is to round up your WE Fest purchases to support Soldier’s 6. You’ll find the option when you activate your RFID wristband. Soldiers 6 is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Minnesota.

Soldier’s 6 provides honorably discharged veterans, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, correctional officers, and 911 dispatchers with specially trained K-9′s. These special dogs will become their Battle Buddy and help guide them through the difficult days in life. They chose the name Soldier’s 6 because that is what a service dog has, its Battle Buddy’s 6.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.