WE Fest crowd bring challenges for campers

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - “Waiting for hours,” says WE Fest camper Ian Harker. “It’s a mess. It’s crazy. It’s a lot of people. It’s just a total mess,” says first-time WE Fester Kasey Soliah. “The highway that we’re on is completely backed up,” says Jade Bergemann.

It’s WE Fest’s 40th birthday, and the festival is bringing in big names like Morgan Wallen.

“This is one of the biggest artists they’ve had in a long time,” says camper Lexy Kleven. “We’re very excited to see the lineup tonight,” says Soliah.

Thousands of people are coming out to celebrate.

“You knew you would have massive crowds for this lineup based on your ticket sales. There’s absolutely no excuse that you don’t have a contingency plan in place,” says WE Fest camper Lindsey Mergenthal Botker.

As folks wait to get in, they’re running into huge waits. “It’s hour three of trying to get into the campground right now,” says Soliah.

Many are experiencing sold out campsites. “They opened Hilltop, I heard, and they’re overflowing people there,” says Harker.

Some have no electricity, even after buying the electric sites right as tickets went on sale last year. “We weren’t winging this on the slim chance we show up early and get a site. We bought our spaces. We planned accordingly,” says Mergenthal Botker. “Furthermore, the fact that there’s been no communication from WE Fest or from Live Nation. The staff here, the poor guys, they have no idea what’s going on,” Mergenthal Botker adds.

So now, they’re stuck. “At this point, it’s fraud. It’s blatant fraud. It’s not just the VIP side. Every single campground is a gigantic... It’s a **** show. It’s terrible,”

Mergenthal Botker traveled from Mankato for the festival. She says she’s left without resources: electricity and water, with no way out. “We don’t have any water tankers to come to us to refill. We don’t have any gas. We can’t get in and out of here because they shut down traffic. So, we’re just stuck with nothing,” she says.

WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke says, the hold up happened because they oversold the VIP Electric campsite. He says, “I’m not sure what happened. It told us we had more inventory than we had, and that’s what sort of messed up everything.”

Bjerke tells us his team works to do positive things for their patrons. He says there was an issue in parking back-up. So, the festival stopped charging for parking to clear the road.

“They’re just trying to wrap-up security with everything going on, and it’s kind of refreshing. If you come in and out, you have to get wand-ed and they check you. The dog teams went through all our campers, sniffed out our campers, and put a dot on there that they inspected the campers,” says camper Steve Kleven. “It’s pretty reassuring to know it’s safe,” adds Kleven.

Bjerke says security checks aren’t behind the long waits. “I have Morgan Wallen here, and people are bringing campers on opening day. That’s never happened before,” he says. Bjerke also tells us, tonight, there were around 300 people still outside waiting to buy tickets. The festival wanted to make sure they didn’t miss Morgan Wallen’s show, so they let the patrons in for free.

Mergenthal Botker says she’s losing hope in the party. ”They will be lucky if they make it through this weekend,” she says.

Others are hanging on to their plans of making this a memorable weekend. Soliah says, “We’re super excited to get there, but it’s just kind of annoying at this point.” “I think we’re getting closer,” adds Soliah.

Bjerke says for those who didn’t get the VIP spots they paid for, organizers have been trying to work with them to get generators out to where they are. However, that’s becoming complicated because of people parking their camps wherever they want. Regardless, he says there are lots of people out there having a great time.

