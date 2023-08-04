Warm End to the Week with Rain Arriving

FRIDAY MORNING

A cool front moved through Thursday and brought slightly cooler temperatures north, but more notably - lower dewpoints. This morning we are seeing some muggy conditions with high humidity and some scattered fog for areas near the Northern Minnesota area. Clouds continue to increase late this morning.

By the end of the work week, temperatures will still be a bit above average in the 80s to near 90. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with less humidity. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will start to move into southeastern ND later into the afternoon and evening, becoming more persistent late.

Today is also our beloved Chief Meteorologist’s Hutch Johnson’s last day at Valley News Live. Make sure to reach out to him and wish him the very best in his next steps.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We will continue to have the temperatures maintain in the mid 80s n the afternoon and 60s in the mornings. Saturday is our next chance of rain and thunderstorms. More significant rain is possible in the southern valley. Cooler temperatures continue Sunday as rain departs.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures continue to stick around seasonable conditions as week kickstart the second week of August in the 60s and 50s in the morning, but warming up to the 80s in the evening. Other than a chance of showers on Wednesday, things look to be quiet.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures are gong to be in the 60s and 50s in the morning, but warming up to the 80s in the evening. Sticking around those average conditions.

