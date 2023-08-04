Program Alert: Valley News Live temporarily off air for maintenance

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday night, Valley News Live will be going off air temporarily.

Starting at 10:35 p.m. on August 4, all of the on-air channels will go dark; this includes KVLY, KXJB, CW, MeTV, H&I and Circle TV, as well as content being provided via cable, satellite and internet streaming.

Crews will be on site as a new backup generator is installed at the station in Fargo. Work will be done throughout the night and all Valley News Live channels will be back on air around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, August 5.

For up-to-date news and weather, check ValleyNewsLive.com or download the free VNL News and StormTeam Weather apps to your mobile device.

