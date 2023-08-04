One dead in Stutsman County crash
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead after a crash in Stutsman County Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 3 p.m. on 63rd Ave. SE, about seven miles south of Cleveland, North Dakota.
Troopers say they received a report of a vehicle in a slough in that area. The Stutsman County Dive Rescue Team found a 2006 Doge Ram 2500 fully submerged in the slough.
A 64-year-old woman from Medina, North Dakota was pronounced dead on scene.
North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.
