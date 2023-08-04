One dead in Stutsman County crash

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead after a crash in Stutsman County Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on 63rd Ave. SE, about seven miles south of Cleveland, North Dakota.

Troopers say they received a report of a vehicle in a slough in that area. The Stutsman County Dive Rescue Team found a 2006 Doge Ram 2500 fully submerged in the slough.

A 64-year-old woman from Medina, North Dakota was pronounced dead on scene.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

